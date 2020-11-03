After receiving notice of staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the Custer County Treasurer’s Office is now closed to counter traffic until Monday, Nov. , 2020. This time frame is consistent with both physician’s recommendations and the CDC Guidelines. All employees effected are in quarantine and are experiencing mild symptoms.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office staff will move to offering services through the reopening of our drop box on the west side of the Courthouse, mail, email, telephone and online options. The office will not be open during regular Courthouse hours as to minimize the exposure to the public and other employees. We will make every effort possible to accommodate each constituent’s needs in a safe and timely manner.
Please refer to the options below to complete your business.
- Real estate and personal property taxes:
- Pay online through https://custer.gworks.com. Debit, credit and e-check are the available options of payments.
- Pay through the mail with your payment coupons by check, money order or cashier’s check.
- If taxes are on a tax sale certificate, please contact our office for assistance.
- Contact our office to obtain the amount due if you don’t have a statement. Pay by debit, credit, check, e-check, money order or cashier’s check. You can leave a voice mail or email and we will reply to your request.
- Financial institutions, title and escrow companies and attorneys-contact the office for assistance with paying real estate, personal and inheritance taxes.
- Refer to the contact information below.
- Motor vehicle and boat renewals:
- Mail in renewal notices or complete online renewals through https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services.
- New motor vehicles with or without a title inspections-call the office. We will work with you to get the steps completed and receive payment by mail or telephone.
- Please allow extra time to mail in and receive a response from our office.
- There will be no postage fees for motor vehicle transactions done by mail through our office during this time.
- Financial institutions-please call for assistance in noting and releasing liens.
- Driver’s license:
- Renew online if applicable at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. You are now able to print the temporary license from your location.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office strives to maintain professional service and we appreciate the public working with us during this time.
Contact the Custer County Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 431 South 10th Avenue, Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822. Telephone: 308-872-2921 Fax: 308-872-3401
Email: Sheri Bryant sbryant@custerne.com, Lana Moran lmoran@custerne.com, Marie Shada mshada@custerne.com.
