The Custer County Treasurer’s Office will be completing training for an updated tax collection and distribution program Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The office will remain open. The training will take place for the entire day and may cause slight delays and limited services.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office strives to maintain professional service and we appreciate the public working with us during this time.
Contact the Custer County Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 431 South 10th Ave., Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822. Telephone: 308-872-2921 Fax: 308-872-3401. Email: Sheri Bryant sbryant@custerne.com, Lana Moran lmoran@custerne.com or Marie Shada mshada@custerne.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.