Weather March 15 2023

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday March 16, 2023 for Loup and Custer Counties. Other counties in a Winter Storm Warning include Sherman, Howard, Valley, Greeley, Garfield, Wheeler, Holt and Boyd.

Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

