A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday March 16, 2023 for Loup and Custer Counties. Other counties in a Winter Storm Warning include Sherman, Howard, Valley, Greeley, Garfield, Wheeler, Holt and Boyd.
Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best snow potential will be late tonight through late morning Thursday. There is a high probability for short duration heavy snow. This combined with strong northerly winds, could lead to white out to near white out conditions at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for counties west of the Warning.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
