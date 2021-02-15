According to the Custer Public Power District, through the district’s service territory, power outages will occur to shed load today, Monday Feb. 15, 2021.
“The outage will last approximately 30 minutes and will be followed by another group for the following 30 minutes. Custer Power does not know when our customers will be affected. We will continue to update you as we learn more. Please call 1-888-749-2453 to report the power outage. This is a multiple state power emergency,” states the Custer Public Power District’s Facebook page.
According to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), to which CPPD belongs, extreme cold weather has led to regionwide electricity use that exceeds available generation across the SPP service territory. SPP declared an EEA Level 3 at 10:08 a.m. CT on Feb. 15, signaling that its operating reserves are below the required minimum.
States that are in this alert are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma with parts of Montana, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and New Mexico.
Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District are being asked to take steps to conserve energy use due to current and future low temperatures that are affecting the state and midwestern portion of the country.
