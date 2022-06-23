About 375 cyclists are on the highways of Custer County this week and visiting towns in and about the area. They are with the Tour de Nebraska.
The cyclists stayed in Broken Bow Wednesday evening (June 22, 2022) at Melham Park and had the option to cycle to Callaway and Oconto.
The first riders on their way from Callaway arrived at the refreshment stop at the Oconto Community Center about 9 a.m. At the stand providing cookies and cool water were members of the Oconto Methodist Church Milrae Dittmar, Nicole Badgley with 7-month old grandchild Holland, Karen Bomberer and Lorraine Dodd with great-grandson Cassidy Mooney.
Harrold and Lynn Trease on a tandem cycle were the first to arrive. The couple is from Balcksburg, Va., however, both are former Nebraskans, he from Clearwater and she from Lincoln.
"It's a lot of fun," Harrold said. "The rolling hills, the cattle!" He said a herd of Angus joined in on the tour between Broken Bow and Callaway. "They ran with us, about 200 of them, ran along in the pasture. They were probably thinking, 'Silly humans!'"
The cyclists are scheduled to spend tonight (June 23, 2022) in Broken Bow and then head to Ord on Friday.
The ride began in Loup City on Tuesday, June 21 with riders arriving in Broken Bow on Wednesday (47 miles). Thursday is the Broken Bow - Callaway - Oconto - Broken Bow loop of 57 miles. They ride to Ord on Friday (55 miles) and Saturday is a day of activities including tanking or more cycling with three options for loops. riding. Sunday they cycle 30 miles to Loup City to end the Tour where they started. About 375 riders are taking part.
