On Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022), for the first time in about a week, there were no counties in Nebraska marked in red for a Blizzard Warning. However, warnings and advisories in blue have currently taken over the National Weather Service’s map of Nebraska.
For the followng counties in Nebraska: Rock-Holt-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer including the cities of Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Mullen,Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, and Broken Bow, the following have been issued:
- WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 6 p.m. this evening (Monday, 12/19/22) to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The Winter Storm Watch includes counties to the south and east.
- WIND CHILL WATCH in effect from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. The Wind Chill Watch includes counties to the south and west.
Dangerously cold wind chills and heavy snow possible. Wind chills colder than 20 below zero possible Monday and Tuesday nights. Wind chills around 50 below zero possible Wednesday and Thursday nights. Snow, blowing snow and strong winds Wednesday afternoon through noon Thursday with snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. Daytime wind chill values will remain well below zero Tuesday through Friday.
At this time, the high for Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25. 2022) is near 34 degrees.
