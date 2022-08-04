The Nation Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for most of Nebraska as temps of 100 degrees or more returns to the Cornhusker state on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all Nebraska pretty much west of a Geneva to Norfolk line. The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Some forecast high temps and heat indexes for Friday include:
- Broken Bow: High of 97, heat index of 103
- Burwell: High of 998, heat index of 103
- Mullen: High of 100, heat index of 102
- North Platte: High of 101, heat index of 104
- Valentine: High of 104, heat index of 106
The NWS also reports a chance of severe weather this evening and tomorrow (Friday, Aug. 5, 2022) with the greatest chance in the eastern part of the Panhandle and stretching into the northern Sandhills. Primary hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
