The 28th Annual D.A.R.E. Golf Scramble was held June 18, 2022 at the Broken Bow Golf Club. Thirty six golfers participated.
The winning team in the Championship flight was comprised of Sam Hanson, James McKain, Rick McKain, & Jim Bunker.
The winning team in the 2nd Flight consisted of Josh Holbrook, Zac Boyles, Mark Szalawiga, and Mason McMeen.
The team members in the 3rd Flight winning team were Jen Schaaf, Teri Sell, Jenna McIntosh, and Jillian Cooksley.
All proceeds from the tournament go directly to the program which has been bringing D.A.R.E. classes to area fifth and sixth graders since 1990
"We would like to thank our many sponsors for their monetary donations and door prize donations!! We could not do this without them!" Julie Toline said.
