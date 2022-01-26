David Baltz was sworn in Tuesday evening (01/25/22) as the newest member of the Broken Bow City Council. Baltz has a seat that represents the West Ward. The vacancy was created when former council member and president Jacob Holcomb resigned from the council Jan. 11.
Mayor Sonnichsen explained why Baltz's name did not appear on the agenda. "In the interest of transparency, the name would be published," he said. "The cutoff for the agenda was noon, Thursday the 20th. The application cut off was 5 p.m. on the 20th." City administrator Knoell said they did not include a specific name on the agenda because applications for the seat could have come in after the agenda was published.
Baltz ran as a write-in for city council in 2018. He is a member of the Broken Bow Fire Department and an EMT. "I've always been interested in city government," he said. "I'm a firefight and an EMT. I'm drawn to service and I want to give back to my community."
Council member David Schmidt was elected president of the council during last's night's meeting.
