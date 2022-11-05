Time moves backwards this weekend and we can all grab an extra hour for sleep when Daylight Saving Time end Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 2 a.m. Many electronic devices automatically reset for the time change, however, for clocks that need manually help, remember to set them back one hour being going to bed Saturday night. With DST no longer in play, mornings will be lighter for a while and the sun will set earlier, sending most of us home from work in the dark. No matter. The Winter Equinox is only 45 days away and days will then begin to grow longer!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.