This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Oct. 28, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
My younger sister occasionally talks about a column she wrote when she was an editor of a paper in western Nebraska. The topic was deadlines.
Most of us know a deadline as a time by which a project must be completed. Fewer may realize that a deadline is also defined by Merriam-Webster as “a line drawn within or around a prison that a prisoner passes at the risk of being shot.” Some of the earliest references to this harsher definition are from the 1860s and diaries of captive Civil War soldiers.
It was in the early 20th century that the word was applied to a time or date by which something must be done.
While pressures to get things done (like getting PDFs to Kearney by press time!) can be stressful, I try to keep perspective. Last I checked, no one was going to take a shot at us if we’re a few minutes past deadline, right?
It’s October! There are golds and reds in the trees and the fields. The air is crisp and the cold is killing the bugs! The sun is warm and the light is golden. And once I meet this latest deadline...and a few others...I’ll take time to enjoy this beautiful time of year.
