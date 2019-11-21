Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced that incumbents and non-incumbents running for multi-county district, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning Dec. 2, 2019. Instructions and filing fees are online at www.sos.ne.gov.
For the primary: Feb. 18, 2020 is the last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office. March 2, 2020 is the last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office.
The Nebraska primary election is May 12, 2020. Nebraska's general election is Nov. 3, 2020.
“Anyone considering a candidacy to check should check with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission about the forms required to be filed and the rules that should be followed,” Secretary Evnen advised.
The official 2020 elections calendar is on the Secretary of State website. For more information, visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.