This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Dec. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The Bullock Christmas Home is just about completely decorated. To say I go overboard, might be an understatement.
In reality, all the decorations I have are a result of many years of being given gifts. As I was opening all the boxes we store during the year, I decided I would enjoy sharing with you some of my stories! Mind you, I have a Santa collection, a few nativities and then there are all the ornaments that go on the tree so this will take a few columns!
First the nativities. Back in the late 1970’s I had an aunt that was making ceramic nativity sets; she had the molds and the kiln to fire them in. I had her make me a set. There are 18 pieces in this set. The tallest camel stands 10 inches tall. Needless to say, it does take a bit of room. For years, it has been placed on the top of my China hutch out of reach of small hands and a great place for display (it is the one time of year I dust that high). Thinking back, this is one of my oldest pieces that I decorate for Christmas with each and every year.
A cherished nativity would be the one my Grma and Grpa Hueftle brought home from Germany in 1954. (That happened to be the year I was born). This set was out on display at my grandparents’ home. When they passed my Aunt Elmyra displayed it. When she passed, my parents were given it. A few years back, Mom said, “I think you should have this.” It could have easily gone to my older sister. Mom felt since it was purchased in the year I was born that I should have it. Along with the nativity set, I also have a China plate that was hand painted by Grma Hueftle. I was given this plate by Ruth Ann, a cousin’s wife of my dad’s. She used to work as a checker in the Gothenburg grocery store. One night at Christmas time as she checked me out, she said, “I have something I believe you should have,” and she brought it to work with her the next day. On the back of the plate, it reads ‘Merry Christmas Katie 1922 Dora.’ Katie was Ruth Ann’s mother-in-law who was my Grma Hueftle, sister-in-law. This was a wonderful gift; I am thankful Ruth Ann felt the need to give this back to a family member. I felt the plates only home should be next to the nativity. Also on display with that nativity is the ornament the funeral home gave our family in 2015 when my dad passed. All these pieces hold a special memory for me.
I also have a nativity that once belonged to my mother-in-law. She also passed in 2015. The Christmas of 2014 when we visited her in her assisted living apartment, she was so disappointed that she could not find her nativity set. At the time, she thought she gave it to her granddaughter. I wish I would have looked closer at her boxes because she really missed that set being on display in her home. Now Chip and I have it to remember her.
My last rather large Nativity is a set that my parents gave me over time. With a Christmas birthday, I have always received Christmas related gifts for my birthday. I really enjoy this set as it brings the entire Bethlehem city to life. Each piece has a story card that goes along with it. The cards tell the story of how each of the individuals had something to do with the birth of Jesus. For example, a story card tells of how the Bethlehem Birds plucked their own feathers to make a soft bed for the Christ Child. In total there are 47 pieces, with story cards that my parents signed with their names and the year.
You all have these same kind of stories, I believe the song, “I’ll be home for Christmas” refers to home not as four walls but all the feelings and memories Christmas brings. If you have not started stories like this with your family, it is never too late to start a collection. So, as the years go by, home for Christmas is also in memories as you decorate.
