You probably heard by now, 2022 is going to start with mighty cold temps.
According to Jaclyn Gomez with the National Weather Service (NWS) in North Platte, wind chills of -20 to -29 will be possible in parts of Nebraska over New Years.
Tomorrow (New Year's Eve) winds will be out of the north and northeast, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph possible. On New Year's Day, winds will be mainly out of the north with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Before winds chills, New Year's Eve should see a high temp of about 25 with a low before wind of 12. New Year's Day is forecast for a high of 11 before wind chills in central Nebraska.
Snow will also be a concern with the greater amounts expected along the I-80 corridor and south. Broken Bow could see two to three inches of snow with three to four inches possible to the south.
Snow is expected to start New Year's Eve night and continue into New Year's Day. There is potential for blowing snow along with the winds. "This will be more of a dry, fluffy snow rather than a wet and heavy snow," Gomez said.
The coldest wind chills are expected in the Sandhills and north central Nebraska. Custer County could see a low of -22 New Year's Eve into Jan. 1.
Gomez added that there is still some uncertainty as to the exact track of the storm and it may shift, however, it's believed that accumulating snow will be along I-80 and south.
The NWS has issued a wind chill watch for Friday evening into Saturday morning for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview,Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill,Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey,Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson,Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton,Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta,Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore.
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 29 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions western and north central Nebraska.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in a matter of minutes. Both people and animals are at risk. If outdoors cover all exposed skin and return to shelter as soon as possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
At about 2 p.m., the NWS reported a temperature of 51 degrees for Broken Bow. Sunday's high temp is expected to be around 39 with mostly clear skies.
Check to make sure outside companion animals have adequate shelter from the cold and wind.
