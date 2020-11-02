Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not run check stations this firearm deer season. Instead, all deer will be checked in electronically via Telecheck.
This decision was made to avoid close contact between check station workers and hunters during the Nov. 14-22 firearm deer season in an effort to protect public health.
One major change from years past is that hunters must complete the Telecheck process within 48 hours of their deer harvest and no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.
To use online Telecheck, hunters should record their harvest at apps.outdoornebraska.gov/BgHarvest. Hunters are required to log:
- species of the animal;
- their permit number and name confirmation;
- county where harvest was made;
- whether the deer was harvested on private, public or Open Fields and Waters Program land, and the name of the area if on public;
- management unit;
- date of kill;
- number of days hunted;
- weapon used;
- sex of the animal;
- whether the animal was an adult or fawn;
- whether the antlers, if present, have a spread of more or less than 11 inches between the main beams.
Once hunters submit their registration, they will be provided with a seal number that must be written on their cancelled deer permit. Deer may not leave the state until registered.
Hunters who have difficulty completing the online registration process may call their local Game and Parks district office or service center between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the season: Lincoln, Wildlife Division office, 402-471-9932; Alliance district office, 308-763-2940; Kearney service center, 308-865-5310; Norfolk district office, 402-370-3374; Bassett service center, 402-684-2921; or North Platte district office, 308-535-8025.
Hunters also may complete Telecheck by calling 844-279-4564, available 24 hours a day.
Telecheck has been used to check all deer taken outside the November firearm season for the past 10 years.
Game and Parks amended its wildlife regulations in August to allow its director, in the interest of public health, to determine that physical check stations are not prudent during the November firearm deer season, and allow deer to be checked via internet or telephone.
