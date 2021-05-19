To to an unforeseen printing error, the delivery of the paper issue of the May 20, 2021 Custer County Chief will be delayed.
Newspapers were taken to the Broken Bow Post Office late Wednesday afternoon. Subscribers should see the Chief in their mail box a day later than usual.
The Chief apologies to our subscribers. We hope you enjoy this week's issue with its special publication "Salute to Beef Producers."
Subscribers to the e-Edition will see no delay. The digital issue will be available after 5 p.m. Wednesday under e-Edition on the top menu.
