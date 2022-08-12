A demo derby is once more being discussed by the Custer County Ag Society. There has been much interest in bringing back the popular event to the Custer County Fairgrounds, however, concerns about debris left from crashed vehicles injuring horses and livestock in the arena have been expressed by many.
At Thursday evening’s Ag Society meeting (Aug. 11, 2022), Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson very much emphasized that discussions are “still in the beginning stages” and are ongoing about what would be needed if a demo derby would be held not in Trotter Arena but in an open place west of Trotter Arena. The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce has indicated interest in partnering with the Ag Society, Nelson said. She plans on attending the Chamber Board meeting on Aug. 24 No decision was motioned or approved except to table the topic until after Nelson has attended that meeting.
In the extension report, Troy Walz said the following animals went through the 4-H and FFA auction: 90 cattle, 39 sheep, 68 swines and 23 goats. Total money bid was up approximately $47,000 from last year, totaling $361,032.89 with the following breakout: Beef $263,966.34; swine $57,819.70; sheep $29,106.75; and goats $10,140.10. “It was an excellent auction,” Walz said and he added thanks to volunteers and bidders who helped make it a success.
The dates for the 2023 Custer County Fair have been set as Friday, July 28-Thursday Aug, 3, 2023. The board has been told that some 4-H committee and the 4-H council have been discussing rescheduling the horse events as well as the dog show. The goal is to help more youth be able to participate in more events which currently are scheduled at the same time. Board member Marla Stallbaumer suggested further discussion wait until the committees come to the board with proposals.
The Ag Society approved a claim from the July 17, 2022 wind storm for damage done by high winds. Damage listed includes damage to roof and trusses, metal, framing and siding to Building 1, livestock barn; totaled roof on the Building 2, open hog barn; damage to sliding door and track on Building 5, livestock barn; and damage to ridge cap and metal roofing to Building 7, livestock barn. The damage total was more than $120,000. The claim paid, after depreciation and deductible, is $89,514.01.
The board approved bonus payments to Nelson and Tim Peters, Taysee Schafer and Tesa Schafer for their extra work in fairgrounds maintenance and management during the Fair in the wake of the resignation of the grounds manager at the July meeting.
Chase Christen, reported for the 4-H Council, gave a huge “Thank you” to Kent and Michelle Nelson and all the fair board members as well as Dwain and Deb Bryner and other volunteers. “You were working hard,” he said. “The fairgrounds looked awesome.” Board president Kent Nelson also expressed thanks to volunteers who helped clean up after the July 17 storm. Board member Blair Hartman said “We are super grateful for the number of people who helped,” Steve Horn noted that the number of people helping carried through the fair.
The Ag Society is now preparing for the Mid-States Rodeo Finals scheduled Sept 16-18 at the fairgrounds. The annual budget hearing has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 with the regular board meeting to follow. In response to a question about hiring a new grounds manager, Michelle Nelson said that
Present at the meeting were board members Marla Stallbaumer, Charmayne Popp, Ashley Griffiths, Steve Horn, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and President Kent Nelson and administrator Michelle Nelson. Not present was Shane Ryan.
In a separate communication with the Chief, Michelle Nelson reported 1,408 tickets were sold for the July 30 Casey Donahew concert. “It was not a complete sellout, however, we had twice the number of people we had for last year,” she said.
