Ag Society Troy Walz Aug 10 2022

Troy Walz, standing, with Nebraska Extension, hands copies of the livestock auction numbers to members of the Custer County Ag Society at Thursday's meeting, Aug. 10, 2022. Seated from left are Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb (hidden) and Michelle Nelson.

 Mona Weatherly

A demo derby is once more being discussed by the Custer County Ag Society. There has been much interest in bringing back the popular event to the Custer County Fairgrounds, however, concerns about debris left from crashed vehicles injuring horses and livestock in the arena have been expressed by many.

At Thursday evening’s Ag Society meeting (Aug. 11, 2022), Fairgrounds Administrator Michelle Nelson very much emphasized that discussions are “still in the beginning stages” and are ongoing about what would be needed if a demo derby would be held not in Trotter Arena but in an open place west of Trotter Arena. The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce has indicated interest in partnering with the Ag Society, Nelson said. She plans on attending the Chamber Board meeting on Aug. 24 No decision was motioned or approved except to table the topic until after Nelson has attended that meeting.

