Ag Society board Sept 7 2022

Custer County Ag Society board members are pictured at the Sept. 7, 2022 meeting. From left are Marla Stallbaumer, Charmayne Popp, Ashley Garrelts, Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and Steve Horn.

 Mona Weatherly

The Custer County Ag Society continues to discuss the possibility of having a demo derby at the fairgrounds. At Thursday’s meeting Administrator Michelle Nelson and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Grafel both spoke about issues that would need to be addressed including sponsorship, costs and insurance. Grafel said the Chamber was involved with Demo Derbies in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Grafel said all were profitable, with the first two netting $7,000 each and the third $4,800.

Whether or not to hold a demo derby in Trotter Arena at the fairgrounds has been a contentious subject. Since its installation, the arena has been used mainly for horse and rodeo events. Concerns have been voiced that debris left over from a demo derby could injure livestock. On the other side, there is a desire to bringing events other than rodeo to the fairgrounds and many would like to see the return of the demo derby.

