The Custer County Ag Society continues to discuss the possibility of having a demo derby at the fairgrounds. At Thursday’s meeting Administrator Michelle Nelson and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stephanie Grafel both spoke about issues that would need to be addressed including sponsorship, costs and insurance. Grafel said the Chamber was involved with Demo Derbies in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Grafel said all were profitable, with the first two netting $7,000 each and the third $4,800.
Whether or not to hold a demo derby in Trotter Arena at the fairgrounds has been a contentious subject. Since its installation, the arena has been used mainly for horse and rodeo events. Concerns have been voiced that debris left over from a demo derby could injure livestock. On the other side, there is a desire to bringing events other than rodeo to the fairgrounds and many would like to see the return of the demo derby.
Nelson read a message from Custer County Board of Supervisors Barry Fox that said, in part, the county assisted with funding for improvements to the Fairgrounds with the understanding that events would be held to bring people and tourism to the area. “The Board feels misled,” the message said. “We expect the Ag Society to uphold their commitment.”
Becky Pearson, who organizes the high school finals rodeo told the board, “Something to consider for profitability, if you hold a demo derby, the high school rodeo will not happen here.” She added that she has been told the junior high finals would not be held at the Custer County Fairgrounds, either. After the meeting, Pearson said to the Chief, “One solution is to move the rodeo arena which rodeo people are not opposed to.”
Where a demo derby would be held, either in Trotter Arena or in another area at the Fairgrounds, is part of the discussion. Grafel said the Chamber would like to be involved, “if it can be done in a safe environment and safe for the spectators.” It was noted the best time to hold a derby would be before State Fair to attract top drivers. A recent derby at Arcadia was said to have had 70 entries. The Ag Society board took no official action at the meeting.
In other business, the board discussed preparations for Mid-States Finals Rodeo ,Sept. 16-18, at the fairgrounds. Nelson reported the Casey Donahue county fair concert saw a profit of $15,896.88 after expenses that topped $54,000. There was no Extension report. Marla Stallbaumer reported the next meeting of the 4-H Council is Sept. 19 at 7:30.
In a budget meeting prior to the regular meeting, the board approved the budget with amendments for the coming year. Expected capital improvement costs were raised from $113,000 to $125,000 and revenue was increased to reflect a $145,000 grant that was applied for to help replace a building.
All board members were present for both the budget meeting and the regular meeting: Marla Stallbaumer, Charmayne Popp, Ashley Garrelts, Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Blair Hartman, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and Steve Horn.
