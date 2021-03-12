There will be the sounds of crashing cars and smashing metal once more at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
At yesterday's Custer County Ag Society meeting (Thursday, March 11, 2021), the board voted 7 to 1 to partner with the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce to host a Demolition Derby sometime this summer.
Before the vote was taken, there was much discussion about the board responsibilities to the tax payers to bring in events that could raise revenue for the fairgrounds and attract a crowd other than people who attend horse events versus keeping the arena grounds clear from debris that might injure horses and other animals.
In asking the board to consider the return of the demo derby, Fairgrounds administrator Michelle Nelson said when the arena was built, it was built with the understanding that it would be multi-purpose. "We have an amazing grandstand that seats 2,280 people," she said and added that the grandstand is currently used about 17 days per year.
In addition to dirt work, raking and walking the arena to clear debris, Nelson said Chris Myers has a large magnet that can also collect debris.
Board members Blair Hartman and Steve Horn said it has been done before. Horn said a demo derby was part of the fair in the 70s. Hartman said she knows of places where a horse events take place the day after a demo derby. "It's completely feasible," she said. Casey Cooksley also spoke in favor of bringing people to the fairgrounds who might not other wise come.
Ira Spanel said he hated to see a demo derby in the arena, yet at the same time, recognized the board fiscal responsibility to the tax payers.
Becky Pearson spoke against bringing the derby back to the arena, saying she is not against the derby but she would vote no on holding in the same arena where horse events are held. She said she would vote yes to bring in other events to the arena.
Fairgrounds manager JJ Martin said he sees both sides of the argument and said, if the board voted to hold the derby, as far as taking care of the arena, "I'll get the job done."
Voting yea to partner with the Chamber to bring the demo derby to Trotter Arena at the Custer County Fairgrounds were board members Shane Ryan, Steve Horn, Marla Stallbaumer, Ira Spanel, Casey Cooksley, Rodney Lamb and Blair Hartman. Voting no was Becky Pearson.
Administrator Nelson said a specific date hasn't been selected, though the demo derby could take place in June or August.
Read more about the Ag Society's decision to bring back the derby and other fairgrounds news in the March 18 issue of the Custer County Chief.
