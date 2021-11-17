During department reports at last week's city council meeting (Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021), City Administrator Dan Knoell said the city couldn’t ask for a better crew and that position changes made over the past year have been “positive, nothing but beneficial.” He reported that the city finished the fiscal year $965,796.80 in the black. “That is huge,” Knoell said. He attributed it to the dedication of department heads controlling spending
In place of Craig Cranwell, Superintendent of Water and Sewer, Knoell reported on work done by the department. Overseer of Streets and Parks Darren Marten reported on the work done by his department. He said the completion of the sand volleyball court at Melham Park is a goal for next year. He is also beginning Street Superintendent certification training.
For the Electric Department, Superintendent Blake Waldo reported work has been done and is continuing to replace old underground lines. He said there have been power outages however, the department is working to keep them at a minimum. Pole testing is continuing as well as replacement of lineman safety equipment. He said that John Lewis and Dylan Brown completed lineman training and that Trey Hamling and himself both completed journeyman training.
For the Broken Bow Public Library, Director Megan Svoboda reported 337 events were held either in person or virtually by the library and more than 15,000 patrons visited the library in the past year. She said numbers haven’t quite yet returned to pre-COVID numbers which would be closer to 25,000. “Our goals are to increase patronage and we hope to continue to offer unique and cultural events,” she said.
JEO Consulting Groups was approved as the city’s engineer with Steven Parr of JEO Consulting Groups approved as the street superintendent for administrative duties. The council also approved the Signing of the Year-End Certification for the City Street Superintendent.
All city council members were present as well as Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters, Treasurer/Deputy City Clerk Jessica Owen and City Administrator Dan Knoell.
Police Chief Steve Scott reported that equipment has been updated including tasers, body cameras and car video capabilities. New firearms are on order as well as two new Ford Explorer cruisers which are scheduled to arrive in the spring. He reported space at the police station has been renovated by officers and the evidence room has been expanded from approximately 8x6 feet to 18x27 feet. All officers have received portable defibrillators. All officers have also attended 3D virtual training for a mock drill in Kearney.
“it’s about as realistic as it gets. It’s an awesome tool” Scott said, adding that he would like to hold the training in Broken Bow and invite other law enforcement agencies to attend.
Kandi Peters, City Clerk, and Jessica Owen, Treasurer/Deputy City Clerk reported on their almost-first complete year in their offices, saying they have worked through software glitches and limited training but feel that things are going well. Owen said she hopes to update the format of the treasurer’s report and is looking forward to the upcoming audit to learn what can be done better. Peters is working on her clerk certification and notary certification.
Emergency Services Director Andy Holland reported 343 ambulance calls and 49 fire calls since the first of the year. Nine people have received EMT certification and two are working towards paramedic certification. We have been fairly busy,” Holland said. “I appreciate all the volunteers.”
The council accepted a bid of $65,100 for College Estates Block 1 Lot 2 submitted by Premier Storage, Inc. Another bid of $61,555 was submitted by Kem Oatman, Lance Oatmen and V-Bar Inc. Voting yes to accept the Premier bid were David Schmidt, Jacob Holcomb and Jerry Miller; Chris Myers abstained.
The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.
