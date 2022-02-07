The following items are on the agenda for the Broken Bow City Council meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Old business - public hearing on Ordinance 1252, Mandatory Trash Removal Fees, and consideration of approving Ordinance 12, 52, Mandatory Trash Removal Fees.
New business - Consideration of the appointment of Megan Linn as Deputy Clerk. Mayor Sonnichsen said Linn's name was inadvertently omitted from the printed agenda and in the interest of transparency, provided her name.
Other communications - Andy Holland, EMR of the Year.
The council will also have consideration of approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, bills as posted and the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department roster.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.