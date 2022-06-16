The words “substandard” and “blight” may carry negative connotations for some, however, that’s not the case for city official who want to improve their communities.
Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen explained. “It’s a system that cities use within parameters to make it affordable to make improvements.”
What these words mean is important because at Tuesday’s City Council meeting (June 14, 2022), two areas of town, Redevelopment Area Number 10 and Redevelopment area Number 11, were designated as substandard and blighted. As explained, the terms don’t necessarily mean the areas are horrible but rather that there are conditions present that can help qualify the area for financing.
City Council President Dave Schmidt said, “It opens up doors and makes opportunities that otherwise might not be available.”
Redevelopment Area Number 10 extends along the north side of Memorial Drive from the west end of town to the east end, with some areas on each end extending north. Redevelopment Area Number 11 is bounded by Hwy 21/S. 8th Ave (west), South G St. (north), South 6th Ave. (east) and South K St. (south).
Bobbi Pettit, AICP of Five Rule Rural Planning out of Kearney, performed studies on the areas for the city. She stated there are six criteria that can allow an area to be declared substandard and only two must be met for the rating to be declared. The criteria are dilapidation, deterioration, age or obsolescence; conditions that endanger life or property by fire and other causes; inadequate provision for ventilation, light, air, sanitation or open spaces; and high density population.
Using Custer County Assessor’s records, Pettit said 19 percent of the structures in Area 10 are dilapidated (worn or badly worn) and 60 percent are deteriorated (badly worn). Deteriorating sidewalks also are considered and there are portions of the existing sidewalk network that show signs of deterioration.
Also a factor, Pettit stated, are the four-inch water mains in some locations that do not meet the current new build requirement of a minimum six-inch and could contribute to inadequate fire protection. She noted that the average year of construction for structures in Area 10 is 1946 with 86 percent of them built before 1981.
As a result, Pettit said the Area Number 10 meets four of the six criteria to be declared substandard.
For an area to be declared blighted, Pettit explained, there must be a combination of ten subjective criteria and at least one of five objective criteria.
Area 10 met subjective criteria with 79 percent of structures being classified as badly worn or worn out; portions of the sidewalk system deteriorated; inadequate street layout and improper or obsolete platting (for areas on the west and east which do not have adequate street access or right of way); faulty lot layout where topography presents problems for sewer lines; and four-inch water mains in some locations when six-inch mains are the current requirement for new construction.
Criteria that could be used but that do not apply include insanitary or unsafe conditions, diversity of ownership, tax or special assessment delinquency exceeding fair value of the land; and defective or unusual condition of title.
For objective criteria, Pettit used one criteria, that being the average year of structure construction is 1946, making for an average age of 76 years. She said she did not apply the other criteria of unemployment higher than the state or national average; more than half the property unimproved for at least 40 years; per capita income lower than the city average; or stable or decreasing population as they are not applicable.
The same criteria for both substandard and blighted were applied to Area 11. Pettit said based on County Assessor data, 41 percent of structures are deteriorated (badly worn) and 41 percent are dilapidated (badly worn or worn out). She also stated it was easier to note the single structure in Area 11 that has been built after 1980 with all other structures being more that 40 years old with an average age of 96 years.
Four-inch water mains and deteriorating sidewalks in some locations were also cited.
It was noted that, while age is a criteria, the age of a structure does not indicate condition and many older structures are in very good condition.
After public hearings and discussion, the city council approved both Redevelopment Area Number 10 and Redevelopment Area Number 11 as substandard and blighted.
The council also approved general redevelopment plans which lists the type of projects the city can do to improve the area. The plans include, but are not limited, to installation, construction or reconstruction of streets, utilities, sidewalks, parks and playgrounds; acquiring, selling or leasing land; purchasing property to be repaired or rehabilitated for dwelling and reselling the property; and construction of workforce housing.
Copies of the redevelopment plans and general redevelopment plans were available at the council meeting.
After the meeting, City Administrator Dan Knoell told the Chief that the designations of blighted and substandard will allow for application of TIF (Tax Increment Financing) for such improvements.
The council also approved a lot split for Michael Garner and Mary Jane Garner at 1131 North G for residential purposes. Minutes of the May 31 meeting were approved along with bills as posted and an applications by Loud and Proud, LLC (Jeff Cole and Torey McMullen) of Merna to sell fireworks.
Present for the meeting were council members Larry Miller, Chris Myers and David Baltz and council president David Schmidt Also present were Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, Administrator Dan Knoell, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Megan Linn.
The next city council meeting will be Tuesday, June 28 at the Broken Bow Municipal Auditorium.
