Governor Pete Ricketts announced this morning (09/29/21) that the State is extending its Directed Health Measure (DHM) to address hospital staffing shortages. Initially, the DHM was set to expire Sept. 30, 2021. With the extension, it will remain in force through Oct. 31, 2021 unless renewed.
The DHM suspends inpatient Class D and Class E elective surgeries for all Acute Care, Critical Care, and Children’s Hospitals in Nebraska. These are elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome.
