After a near 2-foot snow in Custer County, communities are digging out. As of 10:30 a.m. this morning (Friday, Jan. 20, 2023) , 511 Nebraska is still reporting major highways in Custer County as impassable. The county has been out on county roads. The City of Broken Bow has cleared many major streets and is working o n hauling the snow away. The high temp for Custer County today is forecast as 33 degrees with partly sunny skies.
Some of the snow totals reported from the storm (that started Tuesday and lasted through Thursday morning) include
