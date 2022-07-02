This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the June 30, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This weekend my husband and I finally made it to the movie theater to watch the new “Top Gun: Maverick” movie. We don’t go to the movies very often, and we’re very picky about the movies that we spend money to see. Needless to say, this movie was worth every penny and more. We were very impressed and kept commenting that it was one of the best movies we’ve seen in a long time.
There were several parts that made me tear up, and more than a few that made me laugh, but what I remember feeling the most is that I could never be like one of those guys. Fighter pilots have to be some of the smartest, toughest people on the planet, and they keep their cool in the face of adversity.
I’ve never flown a plane, let alone a fighter jet, but I do face obstacles in my life. When a cow turns back at the last second, I have to think quickly and be able to maneuver my horse. It sometimes feels like a dog fight to get her turned around and going the right way. Or when my horse thinks he sees a boogey man in the trees and decides to save his own life, I have to be able to stay on him and gain control again.
Although my obstacles likely aren’t life-threatening, it’s still important to be able to make the right decisions and hang in there when things get rough. It’s also crucial that I take care of my partners and can rely on them to do the same. Working cows takes a lot of communication and I always know that someone has my back.
I know that I will never be as cool as Maverick, but I still want to live a life that I can be proud of. I want to have confidence in my decisions, even if they go against what everyone else is telling me. I need to trust my instincts and keep my cool when things get hairy. And maybe I’ll start wearing a pair of Aviators for good measure!
