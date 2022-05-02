The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Service Centers in Furnas and Red Willow counties are hosting a disaster assistance workshop Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Cambridge Public High School gymnasium in Cambridge. The meeting is intended for farmers, ranchers and rural landowners impacted by the recent Road 702 wildfire. The event is open to the public.
Representatives from USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency will present information on the various disaster assistance programs and resources available for farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners. Nebraska Extension and local Natural Resources Districts also will be present to provide resource information.
Workshop topics include a review of programs that may be available to assist producers with livestock and crop-related expenses and losses, assistance programs to help with restoration and rehabilitation of farm and ranch land, and a discussion of technical assistance to help with recovery efforts.
For more information, contact the Furnas County USDA Service Center at 308-268-3055 or the Red Willow-Frontier County USDA Service Center at 308-345-4163. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting, should contact CED Dillon Breinig at 308-268-3055 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by May 2, 2022.
UPDATED: At 7 p.m., at the Cambridge Community Building, there will be a presentation on options and resources to move forward after a wildfire including discussion on reclaiming disked fire breaks, limited fencing supplies and soil fertility. See information at https://www.custercountychief.com/news/wildfire-and-drought-options-and-resources-to-move-forward/article_1eb32e0c-cae5-11ec-9c63-7b2c324eac28.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.