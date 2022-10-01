Amish haying

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief. 

This weekend I watched the program, “Full Measure.” The point of the story was about the high cost of college education. The headline was Amish children working with an eighth-grade education with some going on through high school as compared to the rest of the country where there is an emphasis on attending college for higher education. The program shared staggering figures of debt college students graduate with along with some having no employment in their field of education or having a job yet being over educated for that job.

Recommended for you