This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Sept. 29, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This weekend I watched the program, “Full Measure.” The point of the story was about the high cost of college education. The headline was Amish children working with an eighth-grade education with some going on through high school as compared to the rest of the country where there is an emphasis on attending college for higher education. The program shared staggering figures of debt college students graduate with along with some having no employment in their field of education or having a job yet being over educated for that job.
The program showed Amish young adults working and being active as young businesses owners with a large amount of wealth.
One of the young men interviewed said, “Discipline is going to get you more ahead in life.” He went on to say, “Youth in America are pushed into education more than they are pushed into discipline.”
When he referred to discipline, he talked about learning at an early age the desire to work and the enjoyment of work. He spoke of going to work with his father and doing chores at home after school. Today for many students, once they get home from school, watching a form of electronics is the norm. Cleaning their room, starting supper for their working parents or playing outside is mostly unheard of. Granted there are some families I know that are teaching their children the value of pride in working at an early age.
By no means am I talking about not letting a kid be a kid. Having fun is part of youth. When you are also taught that it is fun to work after school, the mind set changes to importance of helping keep the family home clean and picked up and the importance of being able to put a meal together. After all, in 10 to 15 years the children will also need to know how to put food on the table rather than go through a drive through for supper each night.
The young Amish man went on to say, “Work is not a hard thing; we enjoy our work.” It is definitely the parents’ right to raise children how they see fit.
Have we gone wrong with today’s youth? Is it time to step back, show the fun of completing not only a school assignment but also completing a task at home like making the bed, doing laundry or cooking? I am not talking about your child being a slave in your home. I am talking about raising a child who can go out, earn a living and be a vital community member. Volunteering in organizations and churches should also be a priority of a parent.
I thought the program brought up some good concerns. Work can be fun, learning can be fun and making a living can be fun!
