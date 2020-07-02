The City of Broken Bow is asking citizens to not put unused fireworks in the garbage.
Below is the information from the City:
Please do not throw your unused fireworks in your trash.
There will be two locations in Broken Bow where people can dispose of unused fireworks.
Barrels will be located at the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Transfer Station.
Please place your unused fireworks in these barrels. The barrels will be available beginning Friday, July 3, 2020.
