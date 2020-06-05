DMV Custer County Broken Bow June 5 2020

The Driver's License Testing office in Broken Bow opened at 8:30 a.m. today (06/05/2020). At 9 a.m., there was line of people, properly distancing, as they waited their turn. Several of the people in line were young people ready to take the test for school and learner permits. Ethan Wenquist was there with his mother, Amy. "I got 100!" Ethan said after taking the test

Recommended for you