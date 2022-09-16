This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the Sept. 15, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We celebrated one of our most important, yet underrated, holidays of the year on Sunday. Patriot Day doesn’t have any widely-known traditions associated with it and no one even gets it off from work. However, it should be a time of remembrance, thanksgiving and reassessment.
I was four years old when the Towers were struck and our country endured the worst terrorist attack in its history. I don’t remember where I was or what I was doing. I don’t recall seeing the smoke rise on the TV screen or wondering what would happen next. It was just another day to me, but for so many Americans it was a devastating day that changed their lives.
We claim that we’ll never forget the terror we felt, the anger or the hopelessness. Although it was a horrible experience, that attack drove us to stand up and unite with our fellow citizens. We put aside our differences for the greater good. In our current time of division and disagreement, I don’t think we’re doing a very good job of remembering that fateful day. We’ve gotten so caught up in politics and arguing with each other that we have forgotten what it means to be a united country. So I encourage you to remember what you felt on that day and then be thankful for what came after.
Although many people lost their lives, others were saved because of the bravery and sacrifice of the first responders. They put their lives on the line to help others and continue to do so every day. We also owe our freedom to the men and women that serve our Military and fight for our country. Even when it feels like our country is falling apart, we still have so much to be thankful for.
I believe there is one more important thing to think about on Patriot Day: how we can serve our country. JFK’s “Ask not what your country can do for you” quote comes to mind.
The military is not for me, but I know there are other ways I can do my part. Over the weekend, I took a concealed carry class where I learned about our federal and state laws and how I might help protect my fellow citizens. I hope to never be in a situation that calls for self-defense, but I feel that having the knowledge and skills to defend against a threat allows me to serve my community.
Although Patriot Day has already passed, it’s not too late to remember that day, be thankful for where we are now and think about what we can do to help our fellow Americans.
