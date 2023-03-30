USS Intrepid

NEW YORK (March 29, 2023) – August 16, 2023 will mark the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Museum in New York City. To mark the occasion, the Intrepid Museum is putting out a coast-to-coast “all call” for Intrepid former crew members, to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.

The Museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the collection helps the Museum perpetuate, honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year.

