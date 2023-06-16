Soil corn May 2023

Corn grows in a Custer County field in late May, 2023.

 Mona Weatherly

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. - June 16, 2023 - The University of Nebraska Soil Health School will be in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC) on June 27 and 28.

Sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Nebraska Extension, the free event will bring together scientists, conservationists, and students with farmers, ranchers and agriculture professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain foundational knowledge and hear the latest soil health practices and management options, including many hands-on demonstrations.

