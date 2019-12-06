Gary’s Super Foods in Broken Bow has come up with a quick, easy and relatively inexpensive way to help out the Food Pantry. They are bagging the makings for a meal and inviting customers to purchase the meals for the Food Pantry. Prices range from four to six dollars, possibly a little bit more depending upon what’s in the bag. Meals so far include chili soup, spaghetti and hamburger helper.
“It’s a good way to help the community,” Store manager Matt Wemhoff said.
Four carts of the pre-bagged donations have already been delivered to the Broken Bow Food Pantry. Gary’s Super Foods will continue the program up to Christmas.
When you visit Gary’s, look for the Christmas tree near the front of the store surrounded by pre-bagged items, or ask a cashier to include one with your purchase. It’s quick and easy and inexpensive.
“It’s surprising how much $5 can do,” Cary Wemhoff, Matt’s wife and fellow employee, said.
