Don't even think about touching the National Anthem!
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
Ok, now I’m mad. Just in time for 4th of July.
I saw a headline on the Internet the other day that now some folks want to replace “The Star Spangled Banner” as our National Anthem. I saw this a few days after I read another headline that stated a statue of Francis Scott Key, the man who wrote the lyrics to our National Anthem, was toppled because Key owned slaves.
What’s next? Are we to cancel the 4th of July because many of our country’s founding fathers were slave owners? Do we cancel Independence Day because the westward expansion decimated the Native Americans?
I believe slavery is wrong. I believe the treatment of our country’s Native American was and, in many ways, continues to be horrific. Yet tell me, what good does pulling down statues and changing building names and songs do to change the past? If anything, removing some of these things can only further distance us from the reality that some really bad things happened. We need the education and reminders that things weren’t always good, that we all are human.
At some point, we have to pull on our big boy and big girl pants. We have to face the ugly reality that what happened in our country’s past was not always pretty. It was downright ugly and shameful at times. Yet there are times that it’s startling to realize how beautiful and high-minded some moment must have been. It’s our responsibility now to see that there are more beautiful and high-minded moments in our future than ugly and shameful ones.
Does the fact that Key owned slaves immediately cancel out the high ideals that our National Anthem speaks to? Does it lessen the courage and determination of the men and women who fought for our country’s independence and those who have fought under and for the Stars and Stripes, those who died fighting under our nation’s banner?
By the simple fact that we are human, we are imperfect. The ideals that “The Star Spangled Banner” and documents such as the U.S. Constitution and Emancipation Proclamation hold before us are perfect. We know our country hasn’t been the land of the free and the home of the brave for everyone all the time. And that’s exactly why we need the Star Spangled Banner, to remind us of our responsibility to keep striving and fighting for the perfect, to work towards making American the land of the free for all who live here.
Let’s not water down our National Anthem with some banal and pretty words and a pleasant easy melody. To those of you who have heard me attempt to sing our National Anthem, I apologize. It’s not for the faint of heart or faint of voice. Yet when it’s played during the Olympics or properly performed before a sporting event, it can be heart-stirring, even without the words.
Yes, it’s Fourth of July this week and I’m angry and I’m tired. We’re in the middle of a pandemic that half the country seems to be denying and we are seeing riots destroy property and endanger lives. Yet I thank God I live in the United States where we have a full range of options to exercise our freedoms.
I’m exercising my Freedom of Speech to say, “Hands off our National Anthem.” Take all that energy and direct it towards making life better in other ways.
Happy Independence Day, everyone. Happy Birthday, United States of America!
This column originally published in the July 2, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
