This column by Meghan G’Schwind was originally published in the Feb. 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Many families have sayings that are passed down through the generations. They may have a slightly different meaning in current times than they did originally, but they often hold wisdom that is valuable in any situation. One such saying in my family is ‘Don’t yell whoa in a bog hole!’
During the last month, my husband and I have looked more seriously into buying some land to expand our ranching business. Unsurprisingly, no one will loan us six million dollars, but it’s still disheartening to think about how far away we are from accomplishing our goals. I know that we have to be thankful for what we have, but ranching is a hard way of life and can be physically, mentally and emotionally strenuous.
On days when the bulls break the fence or the tractor spews hydraulic oil, it can be difficult to remember why we’re doing this. When it’s 60 degrees and sunny in January, it can be frustrating to sit in the office all day. Sometimes it seems like we’re stuck in a hole and will never get out and reach our dreams. It’s in times like these that I call upon the wisdom of my forefathers to find encouragement.
“Don’t yell ‘whoa’ in a bog hole” literally means that when your horse starts to get stuck in deep mud, you have to keep riding hard. If you slow down, you’ll get stuck even worse. Thankfully, I haven’t ridden into any bog holes lately, but I can still use it in my every day life.
As a young couple just starting out in the ranching business, it can feel like we’re stuck in a hole and not making any progress. It’s now that we have to work even harder and keep our focus on our goals. Every step we take, no matter how small, gets us closer to where we want to be. It may be a while before we can afford a six million dollar ranch, but we won’t yell “Whoa!” until we can!
