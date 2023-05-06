This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the May 4, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Coming up this weekend and the next, graduation ceremonies for area schools will be held. The Chief will be out in full force attending as many as we possibly can and we are grateful for those that will catch a photo for us when we can’t make the miles and time work out.
In my profession, I have attended graduation ceremonies for years. When I was a portrait photographer, I would take diploma photos and also take a portrait background and lighting to the school and take a cap and gown portrait of the graduates. Now, with my position at the Chief, I attend ceremonies. For many, they only attend when they have a close family member or friend graduate. I will admit if I did not go, I would not get to hear Pomp and Circumstance. That song will get to you every single time, no matter how many times you hear it. I wonder how many tears will gently roll down cheeks as the graduates of 2023 walk the aisle.
Graduation this year is a bit more personal at the Chief. When I read Mary-Jean’s final intern column last week, I was proud we could have such an important role in her senior year. She stated, “It was the most rewarding experience of my life.” It does my heart proud to know the role we have been to her so far. Going forward, she will experience more rewarding experiences.
All year, I kept looking back, since this is my 50th year since I graduated high school. I found myself comparing what I could remember 50 years ago, to what Mary-Jean was going through this past year.
You could say that Mary-Jean knocked at the “Door of Opportunity” when she reached out to the Chief for an internship and we answered.
Fifty years ago, my path was going to take me to journalism school. I loved photography and really wanted to be a portrait photographer; journalism school seemed to be a path I could take to possibly get there. The day after graduation, I was in the field discing with a John Deer 70 hand clutch tractor. When I went into the house for dinner, mom told me I had a call from Stewart Photgraphy Studio to see if I wanted an internship. I answered that “Door of Opportunity.” It is interesting. I enjoyed my portrait businesses and now I am in a field that I was going to go to school for.
We all stand and knock at the “Door of Opportunity,” or we answer when our door is knocked on.
I had no idea 50 years ago, I would be at a newspaper, let alone living with a zip code of 68822. I keep telling Mary-Jean, “Fifty years will go by in a flash.”
I am well aware I will not be here in 50 years to see where she will be in 2073. I do know we have given her a base she can grow from. As part of her new family, the Chief is very proud of the role we could be in her senior year.
The “Door of Opportunity” will knock several times for Mary-Jean and all the graduates crossing the stage this year. That same “Door of Opportunity” knocks for all of us in any stage of life we are in. It is up to all of us to knock or to answer.
