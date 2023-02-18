This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Feb. 16, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Goals are important, big or small. For anyone who watched the Super Bowl pre-game show, you saw how some of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were told at a younger age they needed to do something else in their life, not play football. They were given this advice from coaches, counselors and the like for many other reasons. The piece aired prior to the game; it was probably less than 10 minutes long. I went to the web to find it again, to make more notes for this column, but could not find it.
Where would they be and where would their team be today without those players sticking to their goals and making that all-time dream a reality?
Now I pivot to the 41 wrestlers who have been granted spots to play in the state wrestling tournament. Here at the Chief, we applaud your achievement. It is somewhat the same. Many of you have had to overcome challenges with injuries or making weight to make this goal of state a reality. We look forward to your results next week.
As I write this, I just returned from a Custer County Board of Supervisors meeting. If you read Shirley Trout’s Letter to the Editor last week, you know the Ryno Road group has gotten together to make a difference about the shape of Ryno Road. You can also read more about what went on at the public hearing in this publication (see pages A1 and A2).
Just like the athletes, we who live along Ryno purchased property when it was a hard surface road. We had dreams of living in the country and saw ourselves driving to our homes on a paved road. Through no fault of the highway department, the storm in 2019 put an end to the hard surface.
I give credit to the organizers of the group who called all of us together, who stepped up to take time off from work on Tuesday to attend the public hearing. This is a group that wanted to not only point out the conditions of the current road, but also say, “We can help.”
This group has a goal to be a part of getting the road back to hard surface. The supervisors were told the group would get involved. Just like the athletes putting time in the weight room and working through challenges, this group of home owners and land owners share also the goal. The dream of a hard surface!
