Goals
D100

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Feb. 16, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Goals are important, big or small. For anyone who watched the Super Bowl pre-game show, you saw how some of the players on the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were told at a younger age they needed to do something else in their life, not play football. They were given this advice from coaches, counselors and the like for many other reasons. The piece aired prior to the game; it was probably less than 10 minutes long. I went to the web to find it again, to make more notes for this column, but could not find it.

