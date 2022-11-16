According to the National Weather Service, there could be accumulations of snow of up to one or two inches west of Hwy 183 in Nebraska. The highest accumulations are expected west of Hwy 61. There could be some blowing snow Thursday morning though little to no snow is expected in the Custer County area.
There will be frigid wind chills Thursday night into Friday morning, with the coldest in the north. The coldest values could be as low as -20 F. Wind gusts in central, northern and western Nebraska could be well over 35 mph and up to 43 mph.
