June 12 2020

Jeff Roach, left, and Dave Dunkel, put up a banner and an American flag on the west side of the Square in Broken Bow Friday morning, June 12, 2020.

Whether or not summer celebrations take place, the City of Broken Bow will be showing colors for summer. City workers have been putting up banners and flags this week.

