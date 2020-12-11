Be careful if you’re driving south and east from Custer County today.
Dave White, pressman and driver for the Custer County Chief, ran into slick roads while on the drive to and from Kearney this morning. The pickup slid off the road on Hwy 40 between Miller and the round-a-about at Hwy 10. “I wasn’t in 4-wheel drive,” White said. “It was snow and slick.”
The ditch was pretty deep. White said it took about eight attempts in reverse to return to the road.
White was picking up the Xtra and was able to return safely to Broken Bow. The Xtra will be delivered - carefully - to postal destinations today so it can be delivered to customers by the U.S. Postal Service.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties in Nebraska until 6 a.m. CST Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020: Nance-Sherman-Howard-Merrick-Polk-Buffalo-Hall-Hamilton-York- Kearney-Adams-Clay-Fillmore-Webster-Nuckolls-Thayer including the cities of Fullerton, Genoa, Loup City, Sherman Reservoir, Litchfield, St. Libory, Central City, Stromsburg, Osceola, Shelby, Polk, Kearney, Grand Island, Aurora, York, Minden, Hastings, Sutton, Harvard, Clay Center, Edgar, Fairfield, Geneva, Exeter, Fairmont, Inavale, Red Cloud, Blue Hill, Rosemont, Bladen, Bostwick, Superior, Nelson, Hebron, and Deshler; as well as Dawson-Phelps counties including the cities of Lexington, Cozad, Willow Island, Gothenburg, and Holdrege.
Through today (Friday, Dec. 11, 2020) there's a 40 percent chance of snow in Custer County with a high near 34. Norths winds at 15 mph could gust up to 25 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of snow overnight with highs on Saturday to be around 36 with sunny skies.
Snot accumulation of 1 to 2 inches are possible, mainly southeast of a line from Broken Bow to Hayes Center.
