The Broken Bow Police Department participated in the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The selective ran from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7 and allowed officers to work overtime hours in an effort to decrease the number of drunk and impaired drivers on Nebraska Roads.
During that time frame, officers responded to 145 calls for service including calls of Thefts, Reckless Driving, City Ordinance Violations, Disturbances, Speeding, Driving Under Suspension, Domestic Disturbances, Accidents, and Assisting Motorists.
Officers made a total of 57 traffic stops leading to 33 total citations, warnings, and vehicle defects. The traffic stops led to several uniform citations and arrests, including two arrests for drugs and narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and open container.
