Labor Day weekend marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends often represent the deadliest times of year on roadways for impaired driving. Some people include alcohol in their holiday activities and then choose to drive impaired.
According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, the Broken Bow Police Department will participate in the nationwide campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” from Aug. 21 through Sept. 7. The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety funds the increased enforcement for the project.
According to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, in 2019 Nebraska had 212 fatal crashes that resulted in 248 deaths. 24 percent of those crashes involved alcohol.
Plan ahead and get a designated driver or call someone for a ride. Please make the choice not to drive impaired.
