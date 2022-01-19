The Driver's Examiners Offices in Broken Bow and Burwell will not be open Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 and Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 due to illness, according to information from Custer County Treasurer Sheri Bryant.
"The State of Nebraska has a shortage of staff to cover the offices and, therefore, is not able to provide services. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," Bryant said. "Please refer to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles site at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/locations for other testing locations by county.
