Unidentified drones have been sighted flying over Custer County and central Nebraska Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Several people have reported via social media seeing the drones at nighttime.Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said two officers reported seeing what are thought to be drones Friday night south of town.
The Chief is gathering information and will have more details in the Jan. 9, 2020 issue.
Numerous drone sightings over eastern Colorado and western Nebraska of drones flying at night have been reported via national media.
According to 10/11 News, Grand Island Police confirmed drones were flying above the city Sunday night (1/5/2020) from about 8-9:30 p.m. Hasting police also confirmed reports of drones near Juanita, Westbrook and near the Hastings airport. Chase County (Neb.) authorities have been in contact with the Department of Homeland Security, FAA and FBI.
So far, no one has claimed ownership of the drones.
