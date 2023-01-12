Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills will be held at the Arthur County Fairgrounds Feb. 1, 2023, with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is being sponsored by Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Extension. There is no cost to attend the program, but you must register by January 23rd to make sure we have enough food. You may register by calling 308-532-2683 or emailing rsaner2@unl.edu and Travis Wenzel at 308-280-0238.
The program topics and speakers are:
