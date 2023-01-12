Drought Sandhills dry pasture Troy Walz

Understanding the short and long term impacts drought can have on pasture is important as farmers and ranchers update drought contingencies. Photo credit Troy Walz, Nebraska Extension

Post Drought Meeting for the Sandhills will be held at the Arthur County Fairgrounds Feb. 1, 2023,  with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The program is being sponsored by Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Extension. There is no cost to attend the program, but you must register by January 23rd to make sure we have enough food. You may register by calling 308-532-2683 or emailing rsaner2@unl.edu and Travis Wenzel at 308-280-0238.

The program topics and speakers are:

Recommended for you