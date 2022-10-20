According to the National Weather Service and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the drought is likely to persist and expand this winter.
NOAA’s Winter Outlook was released today (10/20/22). It states that La Nina returns for a third consecutive winter, bringing warmer than average temperatures for the southwest US, Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard for December, 2022 through February, 2022. Wetter than average conditions are predicted for the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.
Maps show for Nebraska, the north central and northeast parts of the state are leaning towards below average temperatures with the remainder of the state sitting at normal winter temperatures for December, 2022, through February, 2023. The entire state of Nebraska has equal chances of both below normal and above normal precipitation Dec 2022 through Feb 2023.
As for the drought, most of Nebraska, with an exception of a small portion along the Kansas border, is predicted to have the drought continue or worsen through January, 2023
NOAA forecasters, in collaboration with the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), continue to monitor extreme, ongoing drought conditions that have persisted in the Western U.S. since late 2020, as well as parts of the central U.S. where historic low-water conditions are currently present. “Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59 percent of the country but parts of the Western US and southern Great plans will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”
Editor's Note: During La Niña, the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean are cooler than normal by about 6 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in significant impacts on weather around the globe. This contrasts to El Nino in which the temperatures in portions of the Pacific Ocean are above normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.