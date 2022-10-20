According to the National Weather Service and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the drought is likely to persist and expand this winter.

NOAA’s Winter Outlook was released today (10/20/22). It states that La Nina returns for a third consecutive winter, bringing warmer than average temperatures for the southwest US, Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard for December, 2022 through February, 2022. Wetter than average conditions are predicted for the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended for you