High winds will continue through tomorrow, Thursday (April 7, 2022), for Nebraska with peak gusts of 65 mph or more at time, especially in southwest Nebraska today.
There could be reduced visibility is areas of blowing dust. Tree damage and scattered power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult for lightweight and high profile vehicle.
In addition, relative humidity below 30 percent (mainly south of Interstate 80 today and southwest Nebraska into the panhandle on Thursday) will make for enhanced and near critical fire weather conditions.
Today (Wednesday) the highest gusts are expected in southwest Nebraska with possibilities of near 70 mph in the Sidney and Oshkosh area. Tomorrow the highest gusts are forecast from Mullen to North Platte to Curtis as well as south of O'Neill.
Custer County could see gust around 60 mph today and tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.