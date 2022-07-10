This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 7, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
You know that old adage, you are what you eat? (Hmmm, maybe that’s the reason I resemble a can of Dr. Pepper!) There’s a saying, too, “You are what you think.”
If you think the world is going to heck in hand basket, then you might just be helping it along.
If on the other hand, you think, there is plenty of good and positive, then you have no use for a reservation in that proverbial hand basket.
There is a lot of good in our local communities. Here are only a few. (Some are from events I attended and covered, others are from the pages of this week’s issue.)
• Volunteers from all walks of life hosted fire work displays, parades and activities in their neighborhoods this past weekend.
• Colton Crusaders had their regular entry in the Oconto Fun Days parade. They raise money for treatment and awareness of childhood cancer.
• Oconto once again offered their free hamburger feed after the Fun Days Parade.
• The Broken Bow Fire Department is involving young people with their new cadet program.
• Neighbors and firefighters put their own jobs on hold while they helped someone else.
• Organizations such as the Rotary and Salvation Army are holding project after project in service to their communities.
• The good ol’ USA turned 246 years old on Monday!
No, we’re not going to hide our heads in the sand of the Sandhills and be a Pollyanna with rose colored glasses skipping over those hills, singing and holding hands. We know there are challenges in the world.
But do we do the younger generations any favors by bemoaning the negativity again and again?
The generations before us weathered WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, the 60s, a presidential assassination, civil rights upheaval, HIV, polio and so many more challenges. I can imagine that, with each issue, there were plenty of people saying, “The end is near! Oh, the sky is falling.”
How about we handle it with some grace and gratitude?
If it’s difficult to think of something positive, maybe something on this list can get you started. Start small and go from there. For example:
• I’m pretty healthy.
• I have a job I enjoy.
• I have a family. I love them and they love me.
• I had a great Fourth of July.
• My fields and pastures got rain this weekend.
• I have great friends.
• I had time this weekend for a nap.
• I have fresh vegetables in my garden.
• I have friends who like and support me.
• My air conditioning is working.
• I live in the United States and, despite our challenges, the US is the best country in the world.
If you read my column regularly, you know that I believe changes are needed to meet challenges we face. But I don’t believe we go in swinging blindly.
If we are reinforced and held up by the good things in our life, then we have a foundation from which we can work on changing the not-so-good. So find something good and build on it.
And who knows. We may find ourselves wanting to join hands and sing as we skip across the Sandhills. Then we can add that to the list of good things, too.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.