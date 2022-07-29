Earl's Autoglass ribbon cutting July 28 2022

At the ribbon cutting for Earl's Autoglass membership in the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce were, from left, Beth and John Earl, owners, Jeanna Chancellor, Christi Wells, Senator Matt Williams, Shannon Murray,  Danielle Hendricks and Jeremy Clingenpeel. (07/28/22)

 Mona Weatherly

Earl's Autoglass of Cozad was welcomed to the Broken Bow Chamber with a ribbon cutting July 28, 2022. They have been in business for five years and prior to that, worked for Safelite Autoglass.

Earl's offers windshield repair, window replacement, tinting, detailing and more. Owners Beth and John Earl said now is a good time to branch out and expand. They will see if the future brings them a physical presence in Broken Bow. For now they can be reached at 308-784-5049 or 308-651-0347.

