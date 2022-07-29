Earl's Autoglass of Cozad was welcomed to the Broken Bow Chamber with a ribbon cutting July 28, 2022. They have been in business for five years and prior to that, worked for Safelite Autoglass.
Earl's offers windshield repair, window replacement, tinting, detailing and more. Owners Beth and John Earl said now is a good time to branch out and expand. They will see if the future brings them a physical presence in Broken Bow. For now they can be reached at 308-784-5049 or 308-651-0347.
