Here are the early deadlines for the Custer County Chief and X-Tra due to the holidays.
Thanksgiving deadlines
Nov. 28 Custer County Chief
- Advertising: Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m.
- News and sports articles: Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 noon
Dec 2 X-Tra
- Advertising: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 noon
Christmas deadlines
Dec. 26 Custer County Chief
- Advertising: Friday, Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m.
- News and sports articles: Friday, Dec. 20 at 12 noon
Dec. 30 X-Tra
- Advertising: Monday, Dec. 23 at 12 noon
New Year's deadlines
Jan. 2 Custer County Chief
- Advertising: Friday, Dec. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
- News and sports articles: Friday, Dec. 27 at 12 noon
Jan. 6 X-Tra
- Advertising: Monday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon
