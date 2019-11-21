Early deadlines red typewriter graphic
Here are the early deadlines for the Custer County Chief and X-Tra due to the holidays.

Thanksgiving deadlines

Nov. 28 Custer County Chief

  • Advertising: Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m.
  • News and sports articles: Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 noon

Dec 2 X-Tra

  • Advertising: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 noon

Christmas deadlines

Dec. 26 Custer County Chief

  • Advertising: Friday, Dec.  20 at 11:30 a.m.
  • News and sports articles: Friday, Dec. 20 at 12 noon

Dec. 30 X-Tra

  • Advertising: Monday, Dec. 23 at 12 noon

New Year's deadlines

Jan. 2 Custer County Chief

  • Advertising: Friday, Dec. 27 at 11:30 a.m.
  • News and sports articles: Friday, Dec. 27 at 12 noon

Jan. 6 X-Tra

  • Advertising: Monday, Dec. 3 at 12 noon

